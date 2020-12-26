What's new

PM Modi's pet project Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Railways gets environmental clearances

PM Modi's pet project Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Railways gets environmental clearances

The Indian Railways has got all the requisite wildlife, forestry and coastal regulation zone clearances in Gujarat and Maharashtra for the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Corridor, officials said on Tuesday.
The Indian Railways has got all the requisite wildlife, forestry and coastal regulation zone clearances in Gujarat and Maharashtra for the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Corridor, officials said on Tuesday. Addressing a virtual press conference, Railway Board Chairman and CEO, VK Yadav said, "Requisite Wildlife, Forestry and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances in the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra have been obtained."
He said that out of 1,651 utilities, 1,070 have been shifted for the High Speed Train Corridor.
Yadav further said that railways have got 67 per cent of the land required for the Bullet train project. Giving the break up of land acquired in Gujarat, he said, 825 hectare out of 956 hectare have been acquired, which is 86 per cent.
While in Maharashtra, the 97 hectare out of the 432 hectare of land has been acquired, which is only 22 per cent of the total land required and seven hectare out of eight hectare land has been acquired in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Yadav said.
Yadav further said that railways has floated the tenders worth Rs 32,000 crore in Gujarat for the ambitious project covering 325 km length of viaduct and five stations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japan's Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.
The initial deadline to complete the ambitious project was December 2023. The bullet trains are expected to run at 350 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours. In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.
Commenting on the progress of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, Yadav said that by June 2022 the DFC will be complete.
The DFC is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects undertaken by the government. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crore. DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilisation of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of the Dedicated Freight Corridors.
In the first phase, the organisation is constructing the Western DFC (1,504 route km) and Eastern DFC (1,856 route km) spanning a total length of 3,360 route km.
Yadav said that in the EDFC the 353 km long Khurja-Bhaupur section is readuy for commissioning while 48 km-long Khurja-Dadri section will be ready by June 2021, 401 km-long Ludhiana-Khurja section and 402 km-long Bhaupur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay section will be ready by June 2022 and 137 km long Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Sonnagar section will be ready by December 2021.
He said on the WDFC, the 306 km-long Rewari-Madar section is ready for commissioning while 335 km-long Madar-Palanpur section will be ready by March 2021, 122 km-long Rewari-Dadri by December 2021 and 738 km-long Palanpur-Makarpura-JNPT section by June 2022.
PM Modi's pet project Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Railways gets environmental clearances

The Indian Railways has got all the requisite wildlife, forestry and coastal regulation zone clearances in Gujarat and Maharashtra for the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Corridor, officials said on Tuesday.
A reminder of what Modi is promising: bullet trains, linking rivers, 100 smart cities

From high-speed rail to bringing black money back within 100 days, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will now get a chance to implement some of his grand promises.


A reminder of what Modi is promising: bullet trains, linking rivers, 100 smart cities

From high-speed rail to bringing black money back within 100 days, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will now get a chance to implement some of his grand promises.
The fun of train journey is not in high speed traveling but in moderate speeds so that we don't miss the sightseeing. what do you think guys?
Agreed.

For now, watched your Kalka-to-Shimla vid. Nice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japan's Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.
Seventeen billion dollars ! Modi's priorities are just so wise. :rolleyes:
 
The fun of train journey is not in high speed traveling but in moderate speeds so that we don't miss the sightseeing. what do you think guys?
I love Indian long distance train journeys particularly konkan railways, thats why if something not really urgent then I avoid air travel (also am a lil scared of flying :P ).But still for economic development we need high speed rail infrastructure connecting major industrial cities in the country.
 
I love Indian long distance train journeys particularly konkan railways, thats why if something not really urgent then I avoid air travel (also am a lil scared of flying :P ).But still for economic development we need high speed rail infrastructure connecting major industrial cities in the country.
Yeah, long distance trains should be converted to high speed railway but others should be left untouched. Improve services in them maybe.
 
The fun of train journey is not in high speed traveling but in moderate speeds so that we don't miss the sightseeing. what do you think guys?
Some view is ok, not impressive to be honest.
The train itself is crappy, crowd and dirty, diesel motor driven, kind of noisy.
The track is out of good shape.

India did NOT build an inch of railway after British left. The railway condition is even worse than 1947.
I would use "desperate" to describe India railway journey.
 
Hope Modi remembers to say "domo arigato" for these trains.

India’s bullet train faces 5-year delay: High costs, Japan firms not so keen

The Indian Express has learnt that the Railways now expects the project to be commissioned fully by October 2028, instead of the original timeline of December 2023.
China did the railway survey for this project, but quit. China knew very well that this project is no no.

Germany quit as well. Japan jumped in, now cry me a river.
 
