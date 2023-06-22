What's new

PM Modi's Pakistan Visit Was In Consideration For Some Concessions, Imran Khan Makes Big Claim

"There was supposed to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to give some concessions, give some sort of a roadmap for Kashmir and we then were to host Narendra Modi. But it never materialised so it never went further than that," said Imran Khan.


On Qamar Jawed's Bajwa's statement that Pakistan doesn't have fuel for its tanks to fight a war with India, Imran Khan said, "Who wants war with India? Why would we want a war with India. The two civilised countries should resolve their dialogue through dialogues. If we can't solve it through dialogues, we can keep talking. Firstly, war is never an option."

"Gen Bajwa himself floated the idea that first India should give some concessions, then we would invite him to Pakistan," Khan said on Bajwa's statement on Pakistan's war preparedness.

"I tried my best to repair the relationship with India. In fact, my first statement was "you come one step towards us, we come two steps towards you. I tried everything but I came across this brick wall," he added.

During his interview, Imran Khan also accused India of enchasing the hostility with Pakistan.


www.timesnownews.com

VIDEO: PM Modi's Pakistan Visit Was In Consideration For Some Concessions, Imran Khan Makes Big Claim

Imran Khan said he tried his best to repair the relationship with India. "Infact, my first statement was "you come one step towards us, we come two steps towards you. I tried everything but I came across this brick wall," he said., India News, Times Now
