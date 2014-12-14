Imran Khan
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Video Gets Over 5 Lakh Dislikes on YouTube Amid Outrage Over NEET, JEE
Citizens across the country had expected the PM to address the issue of JEE and NEET exams in his monthly address
Updated: August 31, 2020 3:53 PM IST
By India.com Viral News Desk Email Edited by Ritu Singh Email
Amid outrage over JEE, NEET exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, Mann ki Baat, has got a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, the video has emerged to be one of the most disliked videos on the channel. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020: Students Wanted 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' But PM Did 'Khilone Pe Charcha', Rahul on Modi's Mann Ki Baat
At the time of filing this story, the video which was streamed live on the BJP’s YouTube channel on Sunday has got 5.32 lakh dislikes and has been watched by over 20 lakh people. The same episode uploaded on YouTube by PMO India also received over 85,000 dislikes as against over 39,00 likes.
The main reason for the public’s anger is because citizens across the country had expected the PM to address the issue of JEE and NEET exams in his monthly address. However, the PM skipped the topic and social media users, mostly students, expressed their disappointment with the government’s decision in the comments section.
Many also took a dig at PM Modi for speaking about dog breeds and toys instead of exams postponement.
One user wrote, ”2020 is already too bad, nobody wants to listen to a PM who in arrogance is not listening to the people of country Worst PM of India ever.”
After the episode aired, #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat started trending on Twitter, with people asking why the Prime Minister had not addressed the exam postponement issue and rebuked him for playing with students’ lives:
NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, the JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.
However, many students have opposed the Centre’s decision citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and floods in states like Bihar and Assam.
Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.
