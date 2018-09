Farmers’ protest over the land acquisition process for the bullet train has perhaps miffed JICA, which has reportedly demanded that the Modi Govt first settle farmers’ grievances against the project

Farmers could take their fight against bullet train land acquisition to Japan

Jayesh Patel, leader of the Khedut Samaj, an organisation fighting for farmers' rights, blamed the Gujarat government for creating trouble for farmers by amending the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Talking to NH, Patel said farmers are not against the bullet train project but the manner and method by which land acquisition is being carried out. Instead of acquiring farms, government can utilise the existing, expanded route of the railway, he pointed out.



Supporting Patel’s view, Yagnik said that there are eight petitions related to this pending in the Gujarat High Court and all the petitioners have stated that they do not want the bullet train running through their respective farms.



When asked what if JICA agrees to release funds following clarification from the Modi Government, Yagnik said the fight would then be taken to the soil of Japan.



Revealing his plan, Yagnik said, “in October, we are going to Japan. Representatives of 3,800 farmers from Gujarat, three representatives of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and five representatives from Maharashtra region, in all about 20 representatives are going to visit Japan along with myself. We are going the meet JICA, the leader of the Opposition, student leaders and intellectuals in Japan.”



“We are going to hold press conferences in five cities, particularly in Hiroshima and Nagasaki to make a statement where Japan suffered an atom bomb attack, because the bullet train is an atom bomb on us. Because, you are not acquiring our land, you are acquiring our life,” said Yagnik.