PM Modi’s Approval Ratings Plummet As Second Covid-19 Wave Sweeps India

As India battles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to a new low.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was voted back to the office in 2019 with a thumping majority, had successfully maintained the image of a powerful nationalist leader.However, as India’s total caseload went past 25 millions this week, it exposed the lack of preparation on the part of the government and eroded Modi’s support base, indicated the U.S. data intelligence company Morning Consult’s tracker of a dozen global leaders.In his lowest ratings since the U.S. firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019, Modi’s overall ratings this week stand at 63%. In massive decline that happened in April, his net approval dropped 22 points.Another survey by Indian polling agency CVOTER showed that the number of respondents “very much satisfied” with Modi’s performance had dropped to 37% from around 65% a year ago.The CVOTER data shows that for the first time in seven years, respondents expressing dissatisfaction with the Modi government’s performance outnumbered those satisfied with it.CVOTER founder Yashwant Deshmukh told news agency Reuters: “The prime minister is facing the biggest political challenge of his career.”The sharp fall in PM Modi’s popularity comes at a time when India has been struggling to keep up with the massive second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, with hospitals scrambling to get Oxygen supplies and life saving medicines, as patients line up outside. The devastation, that first began in urban centres of the country such as the National capital Delhi, saw bodies piled up in morgues and crematoriums. This caused the anger grew on social media over the suffering and perceived lack of government support.However, CVOTER data showed that despite the slide in his approval ratings, Modi remains the country’s most popular politician, with the opposition unable to capitalise on the government’s bungled response to the pandemic.PM Modi still has three years left in his current term and does not face an election until 2024.