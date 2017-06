KOCHI: The packed auditorium at St Teresa's College thundered with applause as hundreds of students were bowled over by PM Narendra Modi's charm as he addressed them during his trip to Kochi on Saturday. After listening to his 10-minute speech, the students were in awe of his oratory skills and said only Modi has the capacity to enhance India's International standing."Now, we feel we have a powerful PM, who has earned global respect. We feel protected and respected as a nation," said Vaishnavi Venu , third year, BA (Economics) student, St Teresa's College.Anna Wilson, third year, BA (Economics) student agreed and said: "I hope our country will assume the status of the US, UK or Japan in the coming years. Under Modi, India can achieve it." Rinitha Tharian Neroth, third year, BA (Economics) student at the college, who came from Kuwait to study here, said the reputation of Indians abroad has improved considerably because of PM Modi's efforts. "I feel really proud that now the Indian community has a strong identity abroad. We are getting acknowledged thanks to the PM. I am really proud of him," said Neroth.At 12.39pm Modi walked to the stage and waved at the audience, eliciting excitement in the students, numbering to about 1,300. When he got up to light the lamp, the students rushed to click pictures on their mobiles.Though the PM didn't interact with them as planned, they didn't complain.Most of the students were floored by his oratory skills. "His speech was very powerful. He can control the audience with his voice," Vaishnavi said.Devika Kamal, third year, BA (Economics) student of the college described Modi as cool. "He takes criticism well and doesn't bash people in public," she said.Fathima Hisana, second year, BSc (Botany) student of the college was impressed with Modi's take on women literacy . "I am proud to be a woman today ," she said. Modi had in his speech earlier said that one literate woman can educate two generations.