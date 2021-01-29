Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,553
- -5
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, first trip post Covid
TNN | Jan 29, 2021, 22:55 IST
TNN
NEW DELHI:
Bangladesh will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first day out during the pandemic — he is scheduled to be in Dhaka on March 26 for the centenary celebrations for Mujibur Rehman, a visit that he was to take in March 2020, but had to be postponed for Covid.
On Friday, foreign secretaries of India and Bangladesh, Harsh Shringla and Masud bin Momen met in person in New Delhi to go over what might be the outcomes of the PM’s visit.
An official readout of the meeting on Friday said, “both sides held a comprehensive review of … the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of Covid-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity,
development partnership, power, energy & water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security & defence cooperation.”
The consultations between the top diplomats of the two foreign offices comes days after the first-ever participation by a Bangladeshi tri-services contingent at the Republic Day parade, and a gift of 2 million Covid vaccines to Bangladesh by India.
The two countries will celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ in tandem not only in both countries but in different capitals — for instance a ‘Bagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition’ in New Delhi is likely to travel to Dhaka and later to the UN, during the
UNGA session in September. The two countries will also hold joint celebrations among diaspora in different countries.
India is focusing on improving connectivity between the two countries — during Covid lockdowns it was found that transporting goods by railways was around five times more cost effective, particularly when the Petrapole-Benapole border was shut. India wants to open
Chittagong
and Mongla ports for Indian cargo, while opening up the northeast for Bangladesh exports and tourism.
Sources said a motor vehicles agreement between Bangladesh, India and Nepal should be inked in the coming weeks paving the way for smooth freight and passenger movement between the three countries, given Nepal and Bangladesh access to each other.
India is also pushing to institutionalise sharing of waters of six rivers that was promised and worked on after the virtual summit between Modi and Sheikh Hasina.
The meeting, sources said, focused on pushing existing projects from the planning to execution stage — the MEA said, “Both sides noted the importance of swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. … stressed the need to increase the utilization of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.” Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Indian developmental assistance, from major infrastructure projects to high impact community development projects (HICDP).
TNN | Jan 29, 2021, 22:55 IST
NEW DELHI:
Bangladesh will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first day out during the pandemic — he is scheduled to be in Dhaka on March 26 for the centenary celebrations for Mujibur Rehman, a visit that he was to take in March 2020, but had to be postponed for Covid.
On Friday, foreign secretaries of India and Bangladesh, Harsh Shringla and Masud bin Momen met in person in New Delhi to go over what might be the outcomes of the PM’s visit.
An official readout of the meeting on Friday said, “both sides held a comprehensive review of … the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of Covid-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity,
development partnership, power, energy & water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security & defence cooperation.”
The consultations between the top diplomats of the two foreign offices comes days after the first-ever participation by a Bangladeshi tri-services contingent at the Republic Day parade, and a gift of 2 million Covid vaccines to Bangladesh by India.
The two countries will celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ in tandem not only in both countries but in different capitals — for instance a ‘Bagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition’ in New Delhi is likely to travel to Dhaka and later to the UN, during the
UNGA session in September. The two countries will also hold joint celebrations among diaspora in different countries.
India is focusing on improving connectivity between the two countries — during Covid lockdowns it was found that transporting goods by railways was around five times more cost effective, particularly when the Petrapole-Benapole border was shut. India wants to open
Chittagong
and Mongla ports for Indian cargo, while opening up the northeast for Bangladesh exports and tourism.
Sources said a motor vehicles agreement between Bangladesh, India and Nepal should be inked in the coming weeks paving the way for smooth freight and passenger movement between the three countries, given Nepal and Bangladesh access to each other.
India is also pushing to institutionalise sharing of waters of six rivers that was promised and worked on after the virtual summit between Modi and Sheikh Hasina.
The meeting, sources said, focused on pushing existing projects from the planning to execution stage — the MEA said, “Both sides noted the importance of swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. … stressed the need to increase the utilization of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.” Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Indian developmental assistance, from major infrastructure projects to high impact community development projects (HICDP).
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, first trip post Covid | India News - Times of India
India News: Bangladesh will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first day out during the pandemic — he is scheduled to be in Dhaka on March 26 for the centenary cel
www.google.com