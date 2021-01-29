What's new

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, first trip post Covid

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, first trip post Covid

TNN | Jan 29, 2021, 22:55 IST

TNN
NEW DELHI:
Bangladesh will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first day out during the pandemic — he is scheduled to be in Dhaka on March 26 for the centenary celebrations for Mujibur Rehman, a visit that he was to take in March 2020, but had to be postponed for Covid.

On Friday, foreign secretaries of India and Bangladesh, Harsh Shringla and Masud bin Momen met in person in New Delhi to go over what might be the outcomes of the PM’s visit.

An official readout of the meeting on Friday said, “both sides held a comprehensive review of … the bilateral relationship, including in the areas of Covid-19 cooperation, trade, connectivity,
development partnership, power, energy & water resources, regional and multilateral cooperation as well as border management and security & defence cooperation.”

The consultations between the top diplomats of the two foreign offices comes days after the first-ever participation by a Bangladeshi tri-services contingent at the Republic Day parade, and a gift of 2 million Covid vaccines to Bangladesh by India.

The two countries will celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ in tandem not only in both countries but in different capitals — for instance a ‘Bagabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition’ in New Delhi is likely to travel to Dhaka and later to the UN, during the
UNGA session in September. The two countries will also hold joint celebrations among diaspora in different countries.


India is focusing on improving connectivity between the two countries — during Covid lockdowns it was found that transporting goods by railways was around five times more cost effective, particularly when the Petrapole-Benapole border was shut. India wants to open

Chittagong
and Mongla ports for Indian cargo, while opening up the northeast for Bangladesh exports and tourism.


Sources said a motor vehicles agreement between Bangladesh, India and Nepal should be inked in the coming weeks paving the way for smooth freight and passenger movement between the three countries, given Nepal and Bangladesh access to each other.

India is also pushing to institutionalise sharing of waters of six rivers that was promised and worked on after the virtual summit between Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

The meeting, sources said, focused on pushing existing projects from the planning to execution stage — the MEA said, “Both sides noted the importance of swift implementation of the Lines of Credit in the bilateral development partnership. … stressed the need to increase the utilization of funds and streamlining and expediting approval processes.” Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Indian developmental assistance, from major infrastructure projects to high impact community development projects (HICDP).

India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit
Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST



Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)

India and Bangladesh on Thursday discussed ways to speed up development cooperation and operationalise a $500-million line of credit for defence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka in March.
The matters figured in foreign office consultations that were co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen in New Delhi. The two sides focused on deliverables that could be implemented by the time of PM Modi’s visit to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion, including $7.8 billion in lines of credit at concessional rates. India provided seven million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including two million doses as a grant, to Bangladesh this month.

“A lot of the India-funded projects are at the planning stage on the Bangladesh side and the consultations focused on ways to expedite them. We have a list of deliverables and five to six MoUs are expected to be signed during the prime minister’s visit, besides the inauguration of key projects,” one of the people cited above said.

The two sides also discussed the operationalisation of the line of credit of $500 million for Bangladesh to procure defence equipment from India. The agreement for this was signed last year and the two sides are exploring the supply of “kinetic and non-kinetic equipment,” the people said.

India provided 18 120mm mortars and ammunition to Bangladesh last December – the first supply of kinetic equipment – and a 122-member Bangladeshi tri-services contingent participated in the Republic Day parade this year, reflecting the burgeoning defence ties between the two countries.

The sharing of waters of the Teesta river, a long-standing demand of the Bangladeshi side, figured in Friday’s talks, the people said. Though the Indian side remains committed to an agreement on this issue, the people said the two sides should forge ahead with an agreement on six other rivers, for which data has already been shared.

The Bangladeshi side also raised repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, another long-standing issue for which Bangladesh has sought India’s help in view of its good ties with Myanmar.

The people said the Indian side is ready to play the role of a facilitator for the safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas and pointed to development projects being implemented in Rakhine state. “India has built 250 houses in Rakhine and is currently identifying projects for the third phase of a project in Myanmar. It is also developing Sittwe port in Rakhine to boost economic development despite security challenges,” the person cited above said.

The two sides also renewed an air bubble arrangement to facilitate essential travel.

