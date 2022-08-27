What's new

PM Modi to launch Atal Bridge All about iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,370
-19
10,110
Country
India
Location
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river


Atal Bridge over Sabarmati river illuminated with lights on the eve of its inauguration, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)

HIGHLIGHTS​

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Saturday
  • He will inaugurate the bridge on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat
  • The iconic 300-metre foot-over bridge has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’ on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Saturday.


PM Modi will embark on his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will address a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening, a state government release said.
“From the same venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the foot-over bridge, built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” it said

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563204987848560641

“An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!” he said in another tweet while sharing a video of the bridge.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563204628061523968

All you need to know about 'Atal Bridge'

- The pedestrian-only ‘Atal Bridge’ is a foot-over bridge on the Sabarmati river, constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

- This iconic bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 metre long and 14 metre wide in the middle.

- The bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes.

- The roof of the bridge is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

- The food-over bridge connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end.

- Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river while avoiding traffic.

- It will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.

- The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both the lower and upper walkways, or promenades of the riverfront.

(With agency input)

www.indiatoday.in

PM Modi to launch Atal Bridge | All about iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Atal Bridge' during his two-day visit to Gujarat, which begins today. Here's everything you need to know about the iconic bridge.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563208170893221888
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
838
-2
852
Country
India
Location
India
Why does a PM needs to inaugurate a bridge? This is "just" 300m long bridge, not some world record bridge of something. Doesn't he have something more important to do instead?
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
801
-5
1,210
Country
India
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river'Atal Bridge' on Sabarmati river


Atal Bridge over Sabarmati river illuminated with lights on the eve of its inauguration, in Ahmedabad (Photo: PTI)

HIGHLIGHTS​

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Saturday
  • He will inaugurate the bridge on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat
  • The iconic 300-metre foot-over bridge has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’ on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Saturday.


PM Modi will embark on his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi will address a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening, a state government release said.
“From the same venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the foot-over bridge, built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” it said

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563204987848560641

“An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!” he said in another tweet while sharing a video of the bridge.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563204628061523968

All you need to know about 'Atal Bridge'

- The pedestrian-only ‘Atal Bridge’ is a foot-over bridge on the Sabarmati river, constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.

- This iconic bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 metre long and 14 metre wide in the middle.

- The bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes.

- The roof of the bridge is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

- The food-over bridge connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end.

- Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river while avoiding traffic.

- It will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.

- The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both the lower and upper walkways, or promenades of the riverfront.

(With agency input)

www.indiatoday.in

PM Modi to launch Atal Bridge | All about iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Atal Bridge' during his two-day visit to Gujarat, which begins today. Here's everything you need to know about the iconic bridge.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563208170893221888
Click to expand...

Looks nice!
 
N

NiuBiDaRen

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 15, 2022
11
0
2
Country
China
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
How many hours before the bridge collapses after Modi visits it? 8-)

www.newindianexpress.com

Bengaluru road relaid by BBMP for Modi visit collapses soon after he leaves

A portion of the newly-relaid Mariyappanapalya Jnana Bharthi main road in Bangalore University campus caved in after a spell of overnight rain.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
hwnews.in

5 Days After PM Modi Inaugurated It, Parts Of Bundelkhand Expressway Collapse In Rains - HW News English

Bundelkhand Expressway has collapsed at many places amid heavy rain. The craters on the road almost led to few major accidents.
hwnews.in hwnews.in
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
801
-5
1,210
Country
India
Location
India
NiuBiDaRen said:
How many hours before the bridge collapses after Modi visits it? 8-)

www.newindianexpress.com

Bengaluru road relaid by BBMP for Modi visit collapses soon after he leaves

A portion of the newly-relaid Mariyappanapalya Jnana Bharthi main road in Bangalore University campus caved in after a spell of overnight rain.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
hwnews.in

5 Days After PM Modi Inaugurated It, Parts Of Bundelkhand Expressway Collapse In Rains - HW News English

Bundelkhand Expressway has collapsed at many places amid heavy rain. The craters on the road almost led to few major accidents.
hwnews.in hwnews.in
Click to expand...
Imagine being a Chong and worrying about bridge collapse in other countries lol

www.reuters.com

Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
N

NiuBiDaRen

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 15, 2022
11
0
2
Country
China
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
Cheepek said:
Imagine being a Chong and worrying about bridge collapse in other countries lol

www.reuters.com

Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China's central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Uhh whataboutism? Remember the Florida bridge collapse that killed a couple? Yeah it also happened a few years ago.

I'm only looking at 2022 incidents and oh boy, India is a real concern right here.

Just from June 2022 and later:

www.ndtv.com

19 Dead After 4-Storey Mumbai Building Collapses

19 people died after a four-storey building collapsed In Mumbai's Kurla at around 11.30 pm on Monday night. six others are injured.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
www.straitstimes.com

At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion

The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60km from New Delhi. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

China has improved so much over the last 20 years 8-) 8-) 8-)
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
801
-5
1,210
Country
India
Location
India
NiuBiDaRen said:
Uhh whataboutism? Remember the Florida bridge collapse that killed a couple? Yeah it also happened in the past.

Fact is, India is the one that is the real concern based on recent collapses 8-)
Click to expand...

Tofu dreg aficionados worried about bridge collapse in Florida but not the Chinese who get squished like ants in China routinely!

NiuBiDaRen said:
Uhh whataboutism? Remember the Florida bridge collapse that killed a couple? Yeah it also happened a few years ago.

I'm only looking at 2022 incidents and oh boy, India is a real concern right here.

Just from June 2022 and later:

www.ndtv.com

19 Dead After 4-Storey Mumbai Building Collapses

19 people died after a four-storey building collapsed In Mumbai's Kurla at around 11.30 pm on Monday night. six others are injured.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
www.straitstimes.com

At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion

The accident happened after a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60km from New Delhi. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com

China has improved so much over the last 20 years 8-) 8-) 8-)
Click to expand...

Improvement only on Weibo, not in reality!

www.npr.org

The death toll from a building collapse in China soars past 50

Authorities now say that all the missing from the collapse in Changsha had been accounted for, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
N

NiuBiDaRen

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 15, 2022
11
0
2
Country
China
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
Cheepek said:
Tofu dreg aficionados worried about bridge collapse in Florida but not the Chinese who get squished like ants in China routinely!



Improvement only on Weibo, not in reality!

www.npr.org

The death toll from a building collapse in China soars past 50

Authorities now say that all the missing from the collapse in Changsha had been accounted for, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
Click to expand...
Oh just one isolated incident that everyone in China got angry about. I challenge you to show me more.

In fact there were a few million Chinese who were angry who didn't die because of the central government's COVID response and improvement in building safety over the years.

Whereas there are a few million Indian keyboard warriors no longer alive because of COVID... Pity them...

One isolated incident versus a trend, my friend.

Anyway why am I speaking in the colonizer's language? I should get back to speaking Chinese.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
801
-5
1,210
Country
India
Location
India
NiuBiDaRen said:
Oh just one isolated incident that everyone in China got angry about.

In fact there were a few million Chinese who were angry who didn't die because of the central government's COVID response and improvement in building safety over the years.

Whereas there are a few million Indian keyboard warriors no longer alive because of COVID... Pity them...

One isolated incident versus a trend, my friend.

Anyway why am I speaking in the colonizer's language? I should get back to speaking Chinese.
Click to expand...
One isolated incident?

That's one incident I cited that broke the Great Wall barrier, Chinese construction fails are as (in)famous as the Chinese themselves.

The ones who believe that the yellow sub humans are immune to Covid thanks to their vaccines that are worse than saline water, include low IQ wumaos who learnt English so that they can afford to eat plastic rice fried in gutter oil every morning.

Expecting the Chongs to disclose the correct number of their dead is like expecting sun to rise from the west, till today they've not been able to confirm the number of dead in the Great leap!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
PM Modi To Inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway On 16 July, Uttar Pradesh's Expressway Network To Cross 1,200 Km Mark
Replies
4
Views
324
Faxapis
F
D
S Sharif Congratulates Hasina on Locally Funded Major Bridge
Replies
3
Views
310
bluesky
B
AmiEktaKharapChele
PM’s remark on throwing Khaleda Zia off Padma Bridge was a joke: Quader
Replies
1
Views
243
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
Padma Bridge inspires potential rebuild of Kalurghat Bridge in Chittagong
Replies
11
Views
658
bluesky
B
B
India: Padma Bridge to boost bilateral connectivity
Replies
8
Views
434
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom