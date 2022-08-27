PM Modi to launch Atal Bridge All about iconic bridge on Sabarmati river

HIGHLIGHTS​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' on Saturday

He will inaugurate the bridge on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat

The iconic 300-metre foot-over bridge has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

All you need to know about 'Atal Bridge'​

- The pedestrian-only 'Atal Bridge' is a foot-over bridge on the Sabarmati river, constructed between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge.- This iconic bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, is nearly 300 metre long and 14 metre wide in the middle.- The bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes.- The roof of the bridge is made up of colourful fabric, and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.- The food-over bridge connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end.- Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can also use this bridge to cross the river while avoiding traffic.- It will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.- The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both the lower and upper walkways, or promenades of the riverfront.