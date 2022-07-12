PM Modi To Inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway On 16 July, Uttar Pradesh's Expressway Network To Cross 1,200 Km Mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296-kilometre-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on 16 July.The project is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).With the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Uttar Pradesh's expressway network will reach a whopping 1,225 km.Uttar Pradesh currently has five operational expressways: Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida expressway, Agra-Lucknow expressway, and Delhi-Meerut expressway.The Bundelkhand Expressway was proposed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in April 2017, just months after he took office for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for constructing the expressway on 29 February 2020.Despite two waves of Covid-19 induced restrictions and a severe rainy season in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government has completed Bundelkhand Expressway within 29 months since laying the foundation.Four lane Bundelkhand Expressway (UPEIDA)Four lane Bundelkhand Expressway (UPEIDA)Bundelkhand Expressway begins at village Kudrail in district Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and ends near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district.Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has taken up this expressway to accelerate development in the Bundelkhand area, especially in less developed districts like Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun.This expressway will be four lanes (expandable up to six lanes) with six lane-wide structures and passes through Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa, and Sengar rivers.A service road of 3.75-metre width will be constructed on one side of the expressway in a staggered form so that residents of nearby villages of the project area may get a smooth transportation facility.Four Railway Over Bridges, 14 large bridges, six Toll Plazas, seven Ramp Plaza, 266 minor bridges, and 18 Fly Overs are part of this expressway.The construction cost is estimated to be more than Rs 7,700 crore, and the total project cost is expected to be around Rs 15,000 crore.The project has been divided into six packages. Contracts have been constituted with developers like Apco Infratech, Ashoka Buildcon, Gavar Construction, and Dilip Bildcon.With the construction of the expressway, the Bundelkhand area will be linked with a fast and smooth traffic corridor to the Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway, thus further connected to the National Capital Region (NCR Delhi).