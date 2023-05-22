What's new

PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to nation on May 28

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,392
-40
4,454
Country
India
Location
India
PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28. LS Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on May 18 and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

The construction of the new Parliament building is complete now, and the new building symbolises the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The present building of the Parliament was inaugurated in 1927, is now going to be almost 100 years old, and lacks convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new Parliament building Consequently.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Here's how the new Indian Parliament will look from inside. See pics
Replies
2
Views
372
bharat62
B
INDIAPOSITIVE
Row Over National Emblem Original vs Modi's version this is funny
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
4K
Faxapis
F
L
PM Modi to visit Arunachal, dedicate airport, hydro electric power project to nation
Replies
2
Views
302
Lava820
L
beijingwalker
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh
Replies
9
Views
632
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
W
PM Modi to dedicate HAL 🚁 unit to nation on Feb 13
Replies
1
Views
802
Sam6536
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom