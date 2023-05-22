PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to nation on May 28

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28. LS Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on May 18 and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.The construction of the new Parliament building is complete now, and the new building symbolises the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The present building of the Parliament was inaugurated in 1927, is now going to be almost 100 years old, and lacks convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs.Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new Parliament building Consequently.PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.