PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh​

While the country has prospered under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Islamic radicalization has grown in Bangladesh with Muslim Brotherhood affiliate Jamait-e-Islami playing a major role in border areas. Even though Jamaat cannot contest elections as per 2013 Supreme Court ruling, the group along with other radicalized outfits like Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamait-ul-Mujahideen and Islamic Chhatra Shibir are instrumental in orchestrating attacks against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. To add fuel to fire are the Rohingya immigrants who have been penetrated by Pakistan based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba to create problems for the ruling Awami League party.