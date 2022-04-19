What's new

PM Modi, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet in Tashkent? Modi may visit Pakistan!

According to sources, back channels discussions are underway between Indian and Pakistani officials to formalise a meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the SCO summit in Tashkent in July.

PM Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif are expected to attend the SCO summit on July 17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Highly placed sources say if the meeting between two leaders transpires, then PM Modi may visit the Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan

Sources say the Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif may then host the Indian prime minister in Islamabad.




Both prime ministers had recently exchanged messages on Twitter after Shehbaz Sharif was appointed PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's brother ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to India during his swearing-in ceremony in 2014.

The meeting between Sharif and PM Modi however may be subject to stability within the military ranks, sources claim with Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term due to expire in November.

Reports claimed earlier former PM Imran Khan had tried to sack General Bajwa amid the no-confidence drama in Parliament this month.

In 2015, PM Modi had visited Pakistan to meet ex-PM Nawaz Sharif during a surprise stopover in Lahore. However, relations between the two sides nosedived after the 2016 Pathankot terrorist attack and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Both countries had earlier pulled out their high commissioners from each other's countries. India has been operating its mission with a curtailed staff. The possible meeting between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Sharif could be the first step towards the restoration of ties between the two countries, sources say.

Saw this on WION yesterday. It will be surprising if translates into normalisation of ties. By normalisation, I mean restoring some diplomatic relations and restoring trade across border (that was suspended after Pulwama).

From Indian perspective, trade with Pakistan will have significant positive impact for the state of Punjab :cheers:
 
Yaar nothing is happening, the underlying pressure on this lanat PM of ours is so great that it would be political suicide

As India becomes ever more communal and divided, normal state to state relations in South Asia become impossible
 
lols nothing to do with Sharifs or PML N our bhadur generals have agreed to American PLan of submission offcoure in return for DOLLARS! so the plan is simple accept indias hegemony in the region have good relationship with india let go of Kashmir and submit to Yindu mfer and yes since there will be peace why do you need nukes Generals okay ser more dollar take our nukes! done India pakistan bff forever! or we become Indias bitch while general enjoys his last breaths on some island on coast of Australia very near Kayanis Farm land in Australia! and now Yindu free from Pakistan can concentrate it full energy on China!!!

what a cheap slaves we are!
 
#NoThankYou

India can keep their f#*kin' PM to themselves. We don't want any kind 'Normalization' with the Enemy.
 
LOL Even if you have Nawaz Sharif as PM normal relations are out of the question. Modi and his gang want to disintegrate Pakistan and that is no secret. The moment any Indian leader tries to normalise relations with Pakistan the Hindutva gang will riot in Hindustan. Your leaders might try to put up a straight face at some meeting. Normalising relations is next to impossible.
 

