PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

Shivamogga could have an international airport​

Stating that development has reached smaller cities and towns during the BJP rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the speed of growth has increased under the ‘double engine’ government.Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new airport at Sogane near Shivamogga on February 27, Mr. Modi said that, for the first 70 years of India’s independence, only bigger cities witnessed development. Those in the government then never thought of airports in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. “From independence to 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country while 74 new airports have been added in the last nine years under the BJP’s rule,” he said.The airport in Shivamogga will open the gateway to opportunities for people of the Malnad region. The airport is inaugurated at a time when the number of air travellers is on the rise. “We launched the UDAAN programme with an intention to ensure poor people should also get the experience of air travel,” he said.During the Congress rule, Mr. Modi alleged that Air India was known for scams. However, now Air India has signed an agreement for its ‘largest aircraft order’. “The aviation industry is growing on a large scale. With this, thousands of youths will get jobs,”, he said. Further, Mr Modi said soon Indians would be travelling on flights ‘made in India’.Appreciating the nature, culture and agricultural patterns in Shivamogga district, Mr. Modi referred to Mattur, a village near Shivamogga, as the only village with Sanskrit-speaking people; the Chowdeshwari temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk, Esur in Shikaripur taluk, known for the sacrifice of its people during the freedom struggle, Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk, popular for its sunset spot. In his speech, Mr. Modi referred to Jnanapeeth awardee Kuvempu and his State anthem.He said the government had taken up projects to improve railway and road connectivity in the district. Besides that, emphasis had been placed on providing rural people with piped drinking water.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a garland of arecanuts, presented a wooden replica of Shivamogga airport, a shawl and a peta.The sandalwood replica of the airport, which has been designed to represent a lotus, the symbol of the BJP, is the work of artist G. Adarsha of Sagar.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, addressing the gathering, said the airport in Shivamogga would soon develop into an international airport. “The airport will open opportunities for growth in different sectors, including industry and tourism, offering jobs to hundreds of youths. It will bring significant changes to the Malnad region,” he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a look at the new airport in Shivamogga on February 27, 2023.Mr. Bommai stated that the country has undergone significant changes since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.”The number of airports built in the last nine years is more than the number of airports built since Independence. Similarly, the number of medical colleges has gone up in the last nine years. The number of toilets has increased by three times in the last nine years,” he said.Under the leadership of Mr. Narendra Modi, the country had achieved financial stability. This raised Mr Modi’s profile on the international stage. ”We are all proud of him for being chosen to head the G-20, the premier forum for international economic cooperation,” he said.Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, cabinet members and elected representatives of Shivamogga district were present on the occasion.