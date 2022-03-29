What's new

PM Modi fan Yusuf installs his photo at home, landlord threatens him ‘remove or will throw out’,Yusuf goes to cops

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508803590172909579



Indore resident Yusuf complained that his landlords threatened him to take down the photo of PM Modi in his house.


A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore approached the Jansunwai (public hearing) forum alleging that his landlord has threatened to throw him out if he does not remove the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his house.


Yusuf, a resident of Pir Gali in Indore, made the startling complaint during a Jansunwai session at the Police Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. Inspired by PM Modi’s ideology, Yusuf stated that he had installed a portrait of the prime minister in his rented house. However, landlords Yakub Mansoori and Sultan Mansoori soon took exception to the photo.
Yusuf alleged that his landlords began to pressure him to remove the portrait of PM Modi. When he refused to do so, they threatened to kick him out of the house. Following this, the tenant decided to raise the matter in the Jansunwai forum.

Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni told India Today that in light of Yusuf’s complaint, Sadar Bazar TI has been directed to investigate the matter.
“The complainant came to the public hearing and complained that the landlord is pressuring him to take down the photo of the Prime Minister, while he is inspired by PM Modi’s ideology. This is against the freedom of expression,” Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni said.

www.indiatoday.in

PM Modi's photo at home not allowed! MP's Yusuf goes to cops after threat from landlord

Indore resident Yusuf has complained that his landlords threatened to throw him out of the house if he did not remove the portrait of PM Modi.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508806955149758466
 
A muslim supporter of Yogi was also lynched to death by muslims for just supporting him this week.

www.indiatoday.in

Muslim man murdered for celebrating BJP's win in UP, CM Yogi orders probe

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the murder of a Muslim man who was killed allegedly by his neighbours for celebrating the BJP's win in the UP assembly election.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

