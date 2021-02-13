PM Modi dedicates to nation BPCL's Rs 6,000 crore petro-chemical complex in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Kochi and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands. The PM, who was on a brief visit to Kerala, said that these new projects would energise the growth trajectory of India.



PM Modi said that this new petrochemical complex will lead the government's mission to be 'Aatma Nirbhar'. "With this new complex, foreign exchange will be saved, a wide range of industries would gain, and employment opportunities will be generated," he said.



The PM also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute. He also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.



BPCL said the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery here will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present. These products have applications in paints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry and super absorbent polymer among others.



The project, which will produce 160,000 t/yr of acrylic acid and 212,000 t/yr of oxy alcohols and acrylates, was scheduled to start up in October 2019 but was delayed due to certain reasons.



The two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, deployed between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. The service, operated by Inland Waterways Authority, will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, it was stated.