PM Modi Conferred 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', Highest Honour of Fiji, in Recognition of His Global Leadership

Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.It was presented to PM Modi by PM Modi from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.PM Modi said that the honour is not just him but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations.