What's new

PM Modi Conferred 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', Highest Honour of Fiji, in Recognition of His Global Leadership

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2023
186
0
269
Country
India
Location
India
Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.
It was presented to PM Modi by PM Modi from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660516199485280256

PM Modi said that the honour is not just him but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660514407024312320

www.indiatvnews.com

PM Modi conferred with highest honour of Fiji | WATCH

Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,420
-39
3,067
Country
India
Location
India
NG Missile Vessels said:
Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.
It was presented to PM Modi by PM Modi from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660516199485280256

PM Modi said that the honour is not just him but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660514407024312320

www.indiatvnews.com

PM Modi conferred with highest honour of Fiji | WATCH

Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
Click to expand...

from one more Islamic country... it is interesting.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Fiji fires its top cop and scraps a policing agreement with China
Replies
0
Views
294
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
NagaBaba
‘PM Modi has empowered Muslims more than anyone else’: Firoz Bakht Ahmed, the grand nephew of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Replies
14
Views
638
villageidiot
villageidiot
INDIAPOSITIVE
I am a part of your household." Modi hai toh mumkin hai ! Pakistani Muslims in Australia laud Indian Prime Minister
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Goritoes
Goritoes
INS_Vikrant
Bhutan confers highest civilian award on Prime Minister Modi
Replies
14
Views
654
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
iamnobody
Modi is enflaming hatred of Muslims in India, as the world looks the other way
2
Replies
16
Views
378
Rakesh
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom