PM Modi cherishes India's dual victory over Covid-19 and Australia; praise young India
GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India's resolute battle to emerge victorious out of the pandemic and in the cricket field in Australia, have yielded momentous victories that will be cherished for long.
Addressing the 18 th convocation of Tezpur University virtually, Modi drew inspiration for a renewed, self-resilient India from the two notable events where he said the country excelled, even amid most adverse situations.
"When the battle against Covid-19 just started, concern was raised that such a vast country like India will get devastated due to the dearth of resources. But, India have shown that if you have resolved to do something and resilience, it takes little time for readying the resources," Modi said.
"India did not compromise with the Covid situation and took proactive decisions to curb the fast spreading virus. With made in India solution, we resisted the virus spread significantly and utilized the opportunity to improve our health infrastructure. Our vaccine research and production capacity has given a protection shield not only to India but to many other countries in the world," he added.
Modi attributed country's success to produce Coronavirus vaccine within India, to the scientists, researchers and industry. "It is our confidence, bestowed upon own scientists, scholars and industry, which has made the ongoing vaccination drive possible today," the PM said.
He said the digital India push for digital inclusion was instrumental in providing direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the poor and needy during the corona crisis. "Without the bold move to build the digital infrastructure, despite illiteracy factor, government could not have reached out to the poor so effectively with financial benefits during the Covid crisis. In digital inclusion, we are among the leading nations," Modi said.
As India is cherishing its momentous victory over Australia in the cricket field, Modi said the historic series win in foreign soil is not only an inspiration for the sports fraternity but for all fields. "Young India is on the charge. After such a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Australian cricket team, we hit back. Won the next match, and registered a remarkable series win finally, rewriting history. Many of the team members were inexperienced but their positive intent was clear," Modi said, lauding team India for exploring the winning possibility, than deciding to escape safe with a series draw.
He said the Indian victory has taught a big lesson that with confidence, positive mindset and resolution to win over adversities, the country can scale new heights in every field in the times to come.