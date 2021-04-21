PM Modi at Davos: Despite doomsday predictions, India defeated Covid and helped 150 other countries

Despite the prediction of a Covid tsunami, India not only managed to fight the pandemic but also helped 150 countries along the way, PM Modi told WEF on Thursday.

PM Modi at Davos: Despite doomsday predictions, India defeated Covid and helped 150 other countries Despite the prediction of a Covid tsunami, India not only managed to fight the pandemic but also helped 150 countries along the way, PM Modi told WEF on Thursday.