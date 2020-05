PM Modi announces economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh cr(270 Billion )$

Right what a load of BS!!!First they announced a package of 1.7 lac crs , what happened to it ? where was it used ? where did the money go , any one can explain ? when asked even the govt could not.Then we have the PM care fund which got almost 2 billion $ from ordinary people. where was that money used? still no answers , By the way even cag wont audit it .now this, This govt is well known from throwing astronomical numbers with little or nothing to show on the ground.