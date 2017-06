PM Modi and Nawaz Sharif meet after 17 months – mainly small talk at SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif meet in leaders’ lounge, Modi asks about his surgery and his family

Narendra Modi landed in Astana to attend the SCO summit, where India and Pakistan will be inducted as full members.