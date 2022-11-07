PM Mitsotakis: “ExxonMobil to start natural gas research in Crete and Peloponnese in the upcoming days” The PM said the surveys would take place in the two plots located southwest of the Peloponnese and Crete

The PM said the surveys would take place in the two plots located southwest of the Peloponnese and CreteGreek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed that ExxonMobil would begin drilling surveys in the upcoming days on the two plots located southwest of the Peloponnese and Crete, in an interview with ANT1 TV, while noting that at this stage he saw no benefit in selling the port of Alexandroupoli to some foreign investor.