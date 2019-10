Prime Minister Imran Khan was reportedly misinformed about presence of natural gas reserves near Karachi coast as there are 86% chances that the expected reserve – called Kekra-I – would not be found under the surface of the sea.The project entails a cost of Rs124 billion on account of digging and associated machinery and other resources. The information from the project work would be beneficial in future.Now the authorities would dig up the surface under shallow water rather than deep water as it would have a much higher success rate and would cost less. The revelation was made by the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) managing director as he spoke to media after the PPL’s 68th annual general meeting.The expenditures incurred in Kekra-I will be split among EI, Exxon, OGDCL and PPL.