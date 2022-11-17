What's new

PM Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirm close ties between both countries

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the close ties between Singapore and China on Thursday (Nov 17) during a meeting on the sidelines of the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.

This is their first in-person meeting in three years, although they had met virtually and spoken to each other on several occasions during the pandemic period, said a Prime Minister's Office spokesperson.

During the meeting, Mr Lee congratulated Mr Xi on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"PM Lee and President Xi reaffirmed the close and multi-faceted relationship between Singapore and China, and how both sides had continued to strengthen cooperation even amidst the pandemic and the evolving global challenges,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Xi also updated Mr Lee on the 20th CPC National Congress and his plans for China’s development.

Both parties exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, including the importance of maintaining stable US-China relations.

Mr Xi reiterated his invitation to Mr Lee to visit China soon, and Mr Lee also welcomed Mr Xi to visit Singapore again.

1668695243142.png






