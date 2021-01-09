What's new

PM launches Special Technology Zones Authority

PM launches Special Technology Zones Authority



APP
January 9, 2021



Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Islamabad on Friday. — PID


Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Islamabad on Friday. — PID


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that information technology was a revolutionary sector that needed to be exploited by companies in the country to meet the demands of the contemporary world.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) here, he said that only those companies gained during coronavirus pandemic that adapted to IT well in time.

The premier said that the main objective of the establishment of special technology zones was to give incentives to the IT sector to make it flourish for the benefit of the country.

Urges companies to take benefit of information technology
He said that with the second biggest youngest population in the world, Pakistan could utilise the IT sector in providing employment to its youth. Also, the Pakistani nationals working in other countries could benefit from the special technology zones.

He said that a great responsibility lay on STZA Chairperson Amer Ahmed Hashmi for creating a boom in the IT sector of Pakistan.
Earlier, the prime minister launched the STZA which would focus on the growth of the scientific and technological ecosystem.


Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2021
 
What kind of tech will we see if our youth/students/businessmen are not innovative and worked with "ratta system"?
 

