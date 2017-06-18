What's new

PM Khan's UK visit cancelled over 'Road Map', Nawaz Sharif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,842
21
16,319
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1624387690715.png



Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the UK, scheduled next month, will not go ahead as Pakistan wanted engagement with the UK beyond just a cricket match and made a number of demands to the UK government which were not entertained, according to credible sources.

The UK govt told Pakistan that PM Imran Khan will be welcomed at 10 Downing Street for a meeting with PM Boris Johnson after the cricket match but also said that this will just be a visit and nothing else, according to sources.

The sources said that negotiators from Pakistani govt side wanted the UK govt to sign a strategic partnership agreement for 10 years, similar to the Road Map signed recently between India and the UK to enhance relations.

The negotiations went on for three weeks. A credible source said that Pakistani side wanted to raise the issue of Nawaz Sharif and wanted to check if the UK govt will make announcement to hand over Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, even if the Road Map deal is not signed, as then PM Imran Khan can justify why his UK visit was important but the UK government flatly said that Pakistan should file for extradition of Nawaz Sharif through the procedures and the UK PM will not get involved.

Pakistani side shared with the UK govt that without the Road Map agreement and without the mention of Nawaz Sharif, the visit will backfire if its only about a cricket match and a meaningless meeting with PM Boris Johnson.

The UK govt said that it be inviting PM Imran Khan for the climate summit later this year but will not be able to sign any deals at this stage as these things take time.

“There is no purpose of the visit during the pandemic involving all the hassle if there are no group level discussions and no agreements signed,” said the source who spoke to Dunya News privately.

The UK government said it will not comment.

Sources at Pakistan High Commission said that it was planning to hold a big rally in Wembley Stadium as well and had received instructions to make preparations, following Covid guidelines, but the plan has been postponed till PM Imran Khan’s next visit.

The High Commission sources said its not sure whether Imran Khan will visit London this year or not as the summit will be held in Glasgow.

dunyanews.tv

PM Khan's UK visit cancelled over 'Road Map', Nawaz Sharif

PM Khan's UK visit cancelled over 'Road Map', Nawaz Sharif
dunyanews.tv
 
ali_raza

ali_raza

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2010
3,649
-2
3,119
show them money as famously said by sultan mehmood of turkey british will sell there church bells for few silver coins
and they did
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,501
2
4,513
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We should only be interested in trade and boosting our exports. If there is no response is given by UK then cancel this visit. It was Boris Johnson that invited PMIK.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,478
188
56,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
UK will not hand over Nawaz. The problem people in Pakistan have is understanding that you can't expect other countries to do your dirty work for you. I often used to hear about British infamy about harbouring Altaf Hussain of MQM and now Nawaz Sharif. But the real issue is not UK, The real issue is the Pakistani awaam -

  • millions voted and idolized Altaf whose party ran Karachi
  • millions still support PMLN and it is very possible that Nawaz could again become PM in 2023.
There why would UK make enemies with a party that could ruling Pakistan in 2023? Would you? Ultimately it was Pakistan that let Nawaz go, Altaf escape and millions keep supporeting them. That is where the problem is. What you see in UK is merely manifestation of this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh Army in the U.N. peacekeeping and intervention in politics 2007-2008
Replies
9
Views
651
Mage
M
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom