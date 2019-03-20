What's new

PM Khan wishes Hindu community 'a very happy' Holi

  • The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm
  • Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring

Fahad Zulfikar
28 Mar 2021






(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished the Hindu community "a very happy Holi, the festival of colours".

Taking to his twitter handle, Imran said: “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.”


The Hindu citizens living across the country are celebrating the festival with traditional enthusiasm.

Holi is a Hindu festival that takes place on the last full moon day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month and marks the start of spring. The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

The festival is celebrated by the Hindu community, with people gathering in the streets and playing with colours, distributing sweets and dancing together.

They smear "Abeer" or red vermilion powder, besides other coloured powders, and throw water-filled balloons at each other.



Sindh Governor House in Karachi hosts event to celebrate Holi

Hindu religious leaders and lawmakers attended the function

March 28, 2021
Azeem Samart


pakistan


The Sindh Governor House in Karachi hosted an event to celebrate Holi.


Karachi: The historical Sindh Governor House in Karachi hosted an event to celebrate the Holi festival of the Hindu community.

The event, presided over by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, was attended by lawmakers belonging to the Hindu community and leaders of the religious minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ismail recalled that the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah after the creation of Pakistan had promised to the minorities that they would get complete freedom and rights as was the case of Muslim majority in the country.

He said the vision of the Founder of the Nation had been implemented in the present day Pakistan as the minorities had been enjoying complete religious freedom and all the basic rights.

He said the representatives of the minorities in Pakistan also got the opportunity to take part in the process of legislation.

The Governor expressed his pleasure that the Hindu community in the country this year too got the chance to celebrate their festive occasion with full zeal and fervour.

He appreciated the fact that the Hindu community of the country had been playing an important role in the process of national development and progress.


Noble persons

He said the services of the noble persons of the Hindu community in the fields of education, health, and provision of municipal services had been especially praiseworthy.

He said the religious freedom and rights provided to the minorities in Pakistan was an exclusive feature of the country as it was like nowhere available in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of National Assembly, Jai Parkash said the Hindu community had ample representation in every walk of life in Pakistan.

He said the members of the Hindu community had full determination and commitment to safeguard the country.
 
