Discussing the affairs of state media broadcasters including Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Information & Broadcasting at PM Office on Wednesday. Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed, SAPM Mr Iftikhar Durrani, SAPM Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Information/MD PTVC Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior government officials were present during the meeting.

Information Secretary Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera gave a presentation regarding the functions of the ministry and its attached departments. The briefing dwelt at length on the affairs of state media broadcasters, including the Pakistan Television Corporation and the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

The Prime Minister stated that Ministry of Information has a key role in perception management and projecting true image of the country. "Keeping up with the pace of a highly sophisticated world of information today, we must safeguard our society from a cultural onslaught that endangers our cultural values, norms and the social fabric," observed the prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for maintaining impartiality and ordered constitution of a board of directors comprising eminent, honest professionals to oversee administrative and financial affairs of these organisations. The prime minister directed for a comprehensive plan with delineated timelines for restructuring of PTV in order to transform the organization from a loss making entity to a viable organization.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority issued instructions to all satellite TV channels on Wednesday to review their entertainment and news content in accordance with the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The authority asked television channels not to dramatise news items based on crime, sexual abuse and accidents. Entertainment channels have been advised to uphold social, Islamic and ethical values of Pakistani society in their programmes.