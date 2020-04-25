What's new

PM Khan to address 75th session of UNGA on September 25

PM Khan to address 75th session of UNGA on September 25



PM Khan to address 75th session of UNGA on September 25

APP
September 02, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video-link on September 25, according to an initial list of speakers officially released on Tuesday.

The general debate of the 193-member assembly, which is traditionally a high-profile annual UN event, will open on September 22.

However, this year it is expected to be a slimmed-down affair, with world leaders staying away from New York because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They will be contributing set-piece speeches via video link.

According to the list, PM Imran, who last year made his debut at the UN as head of state, is the sixth speaker in the afternoon session on September 25.
“I expect that the prime minister will once again raise the cause of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and azadi [freedom] from Indian oppression," Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Munir Akram told APP.

Akram added that the prime minister will also talk about Pakistan’s facilitation of and hopes for the peace process in Afghanistan, its successful response to the coronavirus crisis, debt relief for developing countries and other international issues in his wide-ranging address.
UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, last month had said each Member State, Observer State and the European Union were invited to submit a pre-recorded video, delivered by its designated high-level official, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall.

Speeches will be limited to 15 minutes.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
Agreed. PMIK's last year effort is good enough for the next 100 years.
Click to expand...
And what happens after that?
Standing every Friday, where it took the kashmir problem or did it made Indians cry?
Actions speaks louder then words!
Its time for action, instead being playing with words!
 
