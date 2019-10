Back in 2013 as soon as PM Nawaz Sharif was elected, President Xi Jinping personally visited Pakistan and gifted the country with the $61 billion CPEC Investment.



Since PM Khan has come to power, not a single CPEC project has been initiated under the PTI Government for the past 14 months - apparently all new projects are under "review" by the Chinese since August 2018.



All the projects that have been completed in the last 14-months or are being completed currently were initiated during PM Nawaz Sharif's tenure.



What does that tell us about China-Pakistan relationships under the pro-Western tree-hugging PM Khan?

