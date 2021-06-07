PM KHAN rejected to receive phone call from 2nd tier leadership of USA!

why don't you tell us instead?According to BOL news, PM KHAN REJECTED TO HOLD any phone calls and TALKS TO ANY 2ND TIER LEADERSHIP OF USA!
let's talk about it. If it's a good Decesion or wrong?
what will be the political and strategical cost!
why don't you tell us instead?
I want you to use your brain too! that's why I asked you! you want others to start debating it but I guess not being able to form opinions and sharing them seems to be an issue?
For me it's a right Decesion, to let so called, declining power understand how to behave in this free world !
I'm sorry if youtube is banned in your country!
Is forming opinions banned in your country?
Oh take a deep breath, try VPN and then try to watch it! Pls
Forming opinions or POV's don't require VPN's just requires putting pressure on the noggin!
Keep in Watch the thread it will bring all of povs lately!
I am asking for yours!!
