PM KHAN rejected to receive phone call from 2nd tier leadership of USA!

According to BOL news, PM KHAN REJECTED TO HOLD any phone calls and TALKS TO ANY 2ND TIER LEADERSHIP OF USA!
let's talk about it. If it's a good Decesion or wrong?
what will be the political and strategical cost!
 
According to BOL news, PM KHAN REJECTED TO HOLD any phone calls and TALKS TO ANY 2ND TIER LEADERSHIP OF USA!
let's talk about it. If it's a good Decesion or wrong?
what will be the political and strategical cost!
why don't you tell us instead?
 
why don't you tell us instead?
Use your brains and eyes pls or if youtube is banned in your country? Which means you are from China. India , and north Korea ?
For me it's a right Decesion, to let so called, declining power understand how to behave in this free world !
 
Good decision. We have seen deterioration of protocol for Pakistan to the point that it was being dealt with at under secretary level and our prime minister being strip searched at airport. A far cry from the 60s. It needed to be reversed and good to see it happening.
 
Use your brains and eyes pls or if youtube is banned in your country? Which means you are from China. India , and north Korea ?
For me it's a right Decesion, to let so called, declining power understand how to behave in this free world !
I want you to use your brain too! that's why I asked you! you want others to start debating it but I guess not being able to form opinions and sharing them seems to be an issue?
 
I want you to use your brain too! that's why I asked you! you want others to start debating it but I guess not being able to form opinions and sharing them seems to be an issue?
I'm sorry if youtube is banned in your country!
 
According to BOL news, PM KHAN REJECTED TO HOLD any phone calls and TALKS TO ANY 2ND TIER LEADERSHIP OF USA!
let's talk about it. If it's a good Decesion or wrong?
what will be the political and strategical cost!
Tell Biden he must be suffering with the old age memory loss which we do understand as he may not remember as Nora or Zardari are no longer at the helm. Self respect of a nation is priceless and i certainly would not entertain or worry about thinking of political and strategical cost. If they try again sent 50 CIA agents in Pakistan along side 50 diplomats back home soon they will realised disrespect have got costs attach to it.
 
