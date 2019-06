As regular Business, all departments and organizations prepare budgets for incoming Fiscal Years and send them to the Ministry of Finance for approval and appropriation. The budget increase that the Army has rejected must have been proposed by the Army itself in February/March this year which now means either of the following 2 things:



1. This is a DRAMA and that Military was well aware that it is in no position to seek increase in the budget OR

2. This is a fresh development which means that the economy is in a state far worse than we are still led to believe.



This unprecedented move, and sacrifice, wasn't there even in 1998 after impositions of global sanctions on us (after our Nuclear tests) when we were bankrupt........ so what changed?

Click to expand...