PM: Khaleda, her son behind Aug 21 attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a discussion marking the August 21, 2004 grenade attack, attending virtually from her Ganabhaban residence

There was also a plan to kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy which was revealed by FBI in their investigation, the premier says.

Recalling the barbaric carnage, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday alleged that then prime minister Khaleda Zia staged the August 21, 2004 grenade attack as carrying out killings is their habit.



“Returning to power, Khaleda Zia staged the grenade attack. Those who’re involved in the conspiracy of August 21 grenade attack during interrogation later mentioned that Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman was also involved in that conspiracy,” she said.



Sheikh Hasina made the allegation while addressing a discussion marking the August 21, 2004 grenade attack. Awami League organised the event at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office. The Prime Minister attended the event virtually from her Ganabhaban residence



She said it was not possible to carry out an attack like that of August 21, 2004 had there been no direct patronage from the then BNP-Jamaat government.



Sheikh Hasina said the then BNP-Jamaat government assembled the terrorists and militants in one place, provided training for waging such an attack and gave them a safe passage to flee abroad.



"They (BNP-Jamaat government) thought that I had died (in the grenade attack), but when they came to know that I didn’t die they allowed the militants to flee the country," Sheikh Hasina said.



After the attack, she said, police lobbed teargas shells and charged baton on Awami League leaders and workers instead of rescuing the victims.