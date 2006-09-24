PM includes ‘Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket System’ in Bangladesh Army

What's new

UNB, Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked members of Bangladesh Army to stay prepared in facing any disaster alongside safeguarding country's sovereignty.
The premier was addressing a function on inclusion of "Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket/Missile System (MLRS)" in Bangladesh Army at Savar Cantonment. She spoke from her official residence Gono Bhaban through video conference.

Hasina said the modern MLRS system can very quickly and effectively launch simultaneous attacks on multiple targets and it will add a new dimension in increasing the army's operational capability.
The MLRS system is included in the army on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence.
The PM termed the day as memorable in the step towards modernising the country's armed forces.

She spoke of the services of Bangladesh Army during the Covid-19 pandemic and said its members have been working as frontier soldiers.
She also praised the Army for its role in overall management of treatment for the Covid patients as well as for ensuring quarantine of foreign guests at the CMH in Dhaka.

She highlighted various initiatives of her government for modernisation of the armed forces including the army and said, it is developing the armed forces to cope with the modern world.
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed also addressed the ceremony at Savar Cantonment. An audio-visual on Tiger MLRS was also presented.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked members of Bangladesh Army to stay prepared in facing any disaster alongside safeguarding country's sovereignty.
Does anyone know the cost per rocket? And will Bangladesh be able to locally produce the rockets domestically via license in the near future?
 
