On April 9, the PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a 35,000-apartment affordable housing project in Lahore.

a day before that, he laid the foundation stone of a housing scheme in Islamabad , saying 2,000 people will be able to own houses under the project.

"This is a major achievement," the premier had said while addressing a ceremony held for the allotment of 1,500 houses.

PM inaugurates housing scheme for underprivileged in Nowshera | The Express Tribune Says govt providing subsidy of Rs300,000 on each house while buyer to pay easy mortgage installments to get ownership