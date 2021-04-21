PM inaugurates housing scheme for underprivileged in Nowshera

JALOZAI:
Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated another housing scheme for the underprivileged in the Nowshera district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
"The underprivileged and labourers deserve to have their homes and it is the government's responsibility to provide that," the premier said while addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Jalozai apartments project.
The project is part of the government's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, aimed at facilitating low-wage earners to own properties.
"We are providing a subsidy of Rs300,000 on each of the houses while the buyer would pay easy mortgage installments to get ownership rights," the premier said, adding that the scheme will be expanded to other parts of the province.
He further said that societies that don't uplift their weak do not prosper. "Also, supremacy of law ensures that the powerful are within the ambit of the law," he added. But in Pakistan, the PM added, powerful elements form alliances such as the PDM to escape the law. Law, he maintained, should be the same for the weak and the powerful.
The premier reiterated that the health card system will bring a revolution in the health sector.
Later, PM inaugurated projects for the restoration of Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road and rehabilitation and expansion of Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road. Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar on the occasion, premier said that a prosperous state easily finds the capacity and financial resources for the restoration of its road networks.
"Our northern areas can become the centre-point for tourism and connectivity," he said and added that the revival of the areas will bring a tourism revolution in the country. "If we can build resorts here, we can attract the tourists to invest and so, benefit the exchequer. These steps will usher the areas into an era of prosperity."
PM also stressed the need to introduce bylaws for foreigners in specific areas to protect them, and called for safeguarding the trees. On April 9, the PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony of a 35,000-apartment affordable housing project in Lahore.
Similarly, a day before that, he laid the foundation stone of a housing scheme in Islamabad, saying 2,000 people will be able to own houses under the project.
Last month, the premier inaugurated a labourers' complex in the federal capital as part of the scheme. "This is a major achievement," the premier had said while addressing a ceremony held for the allotment of 1,500 houses.
