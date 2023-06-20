PM inaugurates different development projects of 20 billion rupees Islamabad - June 2023

Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor-ul-Amin gave a detailed briefing about the project to the Prime Minister.Inaugurating the Margalla Avenue, Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking concrete steps under the Rural Development Package of Capital Territory Islamabad to ensure progress and prosperity of Islamabad and its suburbs.The Prime Minister said despite passage of past one year in troubles and crises including the political crisis, the government made hectic efforts and worked hard to complete these projects.He said despite financial constraints and hardships, the government launched scores of development projects during past one year.Strongly criticizing the previous government of PTI, he said unnecessary delay was made in these projects, which is tantamount to criminal negligence.The Prime Minister also lauded the role of Frontier Works Organization and National Logistic Cell for expansion of roads network across the country.Appreciating the generous help of brotherly country China for carrying out development projects in Pakistan, he said the PTI Chief destroyed cordially relations with China by leveling baseless allegations. He said we have to move forward by eliminating chaos and disorder in the country. He also lauded the financial assistance of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for Pakistan.The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to render all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of the country.While handing over vehicles to students of Sweet Home, Shehbaz Sharif termed the students of Sweet Home as the most valuable asset of country and expressed the resolve of his government to provide all-out facilities to them at Sweet Home.The Prime Minister also advised the students to utilize their maximum potential to achieve a good status in society and play due role in the progress of country in future.