How this is a setback? Any body who in their wildest dream thought such trip was not on card or not possible or USA will opt out for fear of India being unhappy clearly do not have any understanding for the historical nature of the PAK-USA relationship and strategic issues.



In fact I would say USA expected PM IK to visit very soon after his election but it was his deliberate decision not to do so to ensure PAK or PM IP is not in weaker position or seen to be weak in current geo-political scenario.



These so called expert should retire and have long sleep.

