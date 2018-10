ISLAMABAD:Several prominent political figures and government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum, own benami properties in Dubai, a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to the Supreme Court revealed on Friday.The report, covering details of properties owned by Pakistani nationals, also revealed that the government’s spokesperson on economy and energy issues, Farrukh Saleem’s mother, Senator Taj Afridi and PPP leader Makhdoom Amin Faheem’s widow also made it to the list.Notices have been dispatched to all individuals involved in acquiring properties in the name of another person. However, one of Aleema Khanum’s servants informed the FIA that his employer was currently abroad. To which, the notice was sent to her through email.The investigation further revealed that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mumtaz Ahmed Muslim owns 16 properties and former PPP minister Amin Faheem’s widow Rizwana Ameen own four properties in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) lucrative real estate market.Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Anwar Baig’s wife owns an apartment while Senator Taj Afridi, Mir Hassan Talpur and former senator Ammar Ahmed Khan also included in the list.Among other prominent individuals, singer Adnan Sami Khan’s mother Noreen Sami Khan owns three properties while customs collector Shahid Majeed, FBR officer Wasif Khan, former PIA MD Ijaz Haroon’s wife, daughters of former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf’s former secretary Tariq Aziz, DIG Suhail Habib Tajik, politician Zakim Khan, government official Agha Masood Abbas, Irshad Ahmed of Zarai Taraqiati Bank, and customs collector Wahid Khurshid’s wife also own properties in Dubai.Rizwana Ameen, Irfan Marwat and Dildar Cheema have already refuted the claim in their replies to the FIA notices.