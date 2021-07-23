Falcon26 said:



Records show that about 100 people were being surveilled in Pakistan, most probably involving senior military and intelligence officials.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1417080221795241984 Pakistani agencies have downplayed the risk of hostile surveillance for many years, this doesn't come as a surprise. During Kargil conflict, India successfully intercepted Musharraf's conversations. This has probably continued to date.

It doesn't surprise me, but this may be less of a Pakistan issue. IIRC, software development (especially high-level stuff for cybersecurity) is basically monopolized by the big powers, especially the U.S. If you can name anyone of any value in this area, they're probably working for a US company. We would need to develop an impressive silicon valley economy and culture to even register on the continuum.I guess we'll need to add that to the list of must-haves, e.g., semiconductors, composites, software development, etc.