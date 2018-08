He wasn't touring an enemy state GHQ at all. Don't know about the hate of ministers towards Military in neighbouring countries, but here we are looking at level of understanding & to draw policies of mutual interests with combined input. Every institute & department must be well aligned, work in close coordination and policies will be designed with input from all because National Interest is priority. Seems a bit alien as compare to past, therefore, it wouldn't be a surprise to read people saying as such. It is safe to assume that this will be the first step to counter propaganda or rift, grudge, divide & enmity. A strong state executes its strong policy only by way of combined efforts of all the institutes. The message is clear and loud.

