PM Imran visits construction site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in Karachi

4:18 PM | April 18, 2021Prime Minister Imran Khan has, on Sunday visited the building site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in Karachi.Taking to twitter, he expressed the hope that the facility will be opened in 2023.The Prime Minister said it will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities.He said SKMT Karachi will render its services to the Sindh and Southern Balochistan province.