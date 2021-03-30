PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
7:50 PM | October 18, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia next week on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
According to sources, PM Khan will pay a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Conference.
Sources further revealed that the prime minister is likely to depart for Saudi Arabia on October 24 (Sunday).
The Middle East Green Initiative Conference is scheduled between 23 and 25 October.
