PM Imran to launch ‘Kamyab Kisan’ scheme, distribute tractors

PM Imran to launch ‘Kamyab Kisan’ scheme, distribute tractors
Web Desk On Jan 28, 2021
Kamyab Kisan Scheme


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Punjab’s Sahiwal district tomorrow (Friday) to launch “Kamyab Kisan” scheme.
The scheme will be launched under the banner of the PTI government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar confirmed that the prime minister will roll out a special package for farmers in Sahiwal tomorrow.

He said the government would provide assistance to the farmers who have lagged behind in the agriculture sector for want of resources. The prime minister has given special directives for improving the living standards of poor farmers, he added.

Dar said youth asked the government for cooperation in dairy farming and livestock production, reiterating the government’s resolve to offer every possible assistance to the youth associated with agriculture.
He announced that the prime minister will distribute tractors to young farmers tomorrow.

Timing is spot on.

On a side note, I think there should be some other incentives given to Sikhs in relation to their holy sites in Pakistan. Timing is the key in geopolitics.
 
Pakistan needs autonomous tractors... and timing of this scheme is perfect.. seeing indian situation..
 
Government offers energy efficient GPS enabled machines which can work in tandem with agro drones made available by the government.

I urge the farmers to take the option up along with building small dams. This promotional approach has been a hallmark for every government but it never materializes.
 
Meanwhile indians doing their thing
Screenshot_20210128-171502_Chrome.jpg
 
