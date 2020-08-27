What's new

PM Imran to begin election campaign in Azad Kashmir from today

1626517989740.png


Prime Minister Imran Khan will start election campaign from today (Saturday) for his party s candidates in the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address public rallies in Bagh, Bhimber, Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in connection with PTI election campaign in AJK polls set to be held on July 25.

PM Imran will address a public rally in the Bagh district of AJK today. The premier will also visit Bhimber, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to address public gatherings ahead of polls in AJK.

PM Imran to begin election campaign in Azad Kashmir from today

PM Imran is scheduled to address public rallies in Bagh, Bhimber, Mirpur and Muzaffarabad
