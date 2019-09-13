What's new

PM Imran to Answer Public’s Live Calls Today

PM Imran to Answer Public's Live Calls Today

Posted 23 mins ago by Raza Rizvi



Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public phone calls on Monday, his office announced. This will be the first such session since he assumed office in August 2018.


“Talk directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the telephone. […] Your questions, the prime minister’s answers,” Prime Minister’s Office said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355842910701445123

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast, Senator Shibli Faraz, also shared the details of the event on his Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355825115439759361

If you got any questions or want to speak directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan, you can dial 051-9210809 to join him on live calls. The telephone lines will be open at 4 pm. There is no information available for how long this session will last.

PM Imran regularly addresses the nation at public gatherings and through live or recorded televised addresses. However, such one-to-one interactions are rare.

Though he had promised to ‘answer to the people’ during the question-answer session in the assembly, this promise couldn’t materialize due to political reasons.

PM Imran to Answer Public's Live Calls Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public phone calls on Monday, his office announced. This will be the first
They way he answer questions (too much context explanation). I think in 2 hours he will just be able to answer 4 phone calls.
 
