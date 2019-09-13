PM Imran to Answer Public’s Live Calls Today

If you got any questions or want to speak directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan, you can dial 051-9210809 to join him on live calls. The telephone lines will be open at 4 pm. There is no information available for how long this session will last.

