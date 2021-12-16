What's new

PM Imran stresses ‘green urbanisation’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said 'green urbanisation' would help reduce the adverse impacts of pollution.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) Lahore projects. The premier stated that the development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas was necessary for mitigating effects of pollution, including smog.

He directed the Punjab government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and housing societies. He also ordered to expedite the process of lands' transfer for RUDA and CBD projects.

PM Imran further emphasised that urban development projects are being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticised and hindered for political reasons. He highlighted that these projects are for improving the socio-economic conditions of the common man.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised about the work being carried out on both RUDA and CBD projects which is in full swing and the land acquisition process is near completion. The participants were told that a Rs100 billion investment is expected in CBD during the first year and 1,900 low cost housing units are included in the master plan of Ravi Urban Development scheme.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials.

This is something I'm a big supporter of, Pakistan has so much development to do, we should be doing it in the most green way possible.

Important things we should consider;

1. Painting roofs white to reflect the sun and reduce temperatures inside houses.
2. Roof gardens, people should have outdoor spaces on their roofs.
3. Each building should have some solar panels to help contribute towards the generation of electricity.
4. Switch to LED lights wherever possible.
5. New buildings should contain as standard insulation, solar panels, car charging points.
6. Cities need cheap, effective public transport
7. All rickshaws and motorbikes within cities should be electric.
8. All buses within cities should be electric.
9. There should be parks and green playing spaces within a 1km radius of any point in a city, even if it is merely 1 or 2 marlas of space.
 
9. There should be parks and green playing spaces within a 1km radius of any point in a city, even if it is merely 1 or 2 marlas of space.
1 or 2 marla is nothing. we need way more than that. horizontal spread of the cities should and must stop. vertical development is the way to go.
 
1 or 2 marla is nothing. we need way more than that. horizontal spread of the cities should and must stop. vertical development is the way to go.
I know it's a small space, but in the UK, in the inner cities we have a lot of small parks. These have some small playing areas for children, a few benches, some trees and grass, it might take you only 1 minute to walk from one side to the other, but they are small and frequent. It means the local kids have somewhere to play, people have somewhere to enjoy fresh air.

Of course we have massive parks too, but for urban residential areas, these small ones are easy to create, to maintain and very useful to access for local communities.

Where i grew up, there were 5 parks within a 1.5km radius of my home there were 5 parks.

3 were roughly 7-8 kanal, and the other two were huge, 3000 marla, and 3500 marla.
 
