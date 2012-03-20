PM Imran sets new precedent in DG ISI appointment

TheDarkKnight
ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, the Corps Commander Karachi, as new director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), bringing an end to not just the uncertainty surrounding the sensitive matter but also apparent civil-military deadlock.
Although the prime minister finally picked the same general, who was named as new spymaster in October 6 press release of military's media wing, he has set a new precedent for the appointment of DG ISI in the future.
It was for the first time that the prime minister interviewed potential candidates before finalising the name of new spy chief sent by the Ministry of Defence.
Since 2000, it was only in 2012 when the announcement of new DG ISI came from the PM office and even that too was terse statement making no mention of either the interviews or consultations with the army chief. On all other occasions the announcement of ISI Chief was made by ISPR, military’s media wing.
In fact last two appointments during the current government also came from the ISPR. But only this time PM Imran objected to the past practice and insisted that he would make the final call, triggering an unprecedented standoff between the civil and military leadership who previously claimed to be on the same page.
The deadlock seemed to have broken after both sides reached a compromise. While the prime minister agreed to stick with the army chief's nominee for the coveted slot, the chief of army staff conceded that authority to appoint the DG ISI rested with the premier.
PM Imran also managed to prevail upon the army chief as far as interviewing the candidates for the ISI chief slot was concerned. It never happened in the past that any serving general was interviewed by the PM before being appointed DG ISI.
Prime Minister Imran also made clear he was the final authority to decide when the incumbent would relinquish the office and new one take over.
As per the October 6 official statement of the ISPR the new DG ISI was supposed to take charge immediately but the notification now issued by the PM Office stated that the incumbent would continue as country’s spymaster till November 20.
A notification issued by the PM Office on Tuesday said: “The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021”.
The notification added that the incumbent spymaster, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed “shall continue to hold charge as the Director General Inter-Services Intelligence till November 19, 2021”.
The development came after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM Imran.
"The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI," PM Office said in a statement.
During this process a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. The prime minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the prime minister and the army chief earlier today.
"After detailed consultative process, name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI," the statement said adding that the designate DG ISI shall assume charge on November 20, 2021.
The ISI is a premier Intelligence agency of Pakistan tasked to deal with internal and external threats. Theoretically, its head reports to the prime minister.
Who is Gen Nadeem
The incoming DG ISI, as per the ISPR, was commissioned in the Light Anti-Tank Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. He has diversified experience of command, staff and instructional assignments, according to the ISPR.
He is a graduate of the Combined Arms Centre, UK; Staff College, Quetta, Advance Staff Course, UK, the NDU, Islamabad, the APCSS, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. He holds a Master’s degree from the King’s College, London and the NDU Islamabad.
“General has vast experience of command in conventional as well as sub conventional threat environment,” read the ISPR statement. It added that he had been on command on both the western border and the LOC besides long service in Balochistan.
Gen Nadeem commanded an infantry brigade in South Waziristan agency, an infantry brigade in Kurram agency and Hangu during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and he was IGFC Balochistan during the Operation Raddul Fasad.
He has been an instructor at the PMA, Staff College and the NDU. He has been commandant of the Staff College, Quetta. He has also been chief of staff of 5 Corps. His last assignment was Commander 5 Corps, Sindh. “General is keen runner and enjoys playing basketball and cricket,” the ISPR statement said.
The ISI is a premier Intelligence agency of Pakistan tasked to deal with internal and external threats. Theoretically, its head reports to the prime minister. The incoming ISI chief will have his hands full in dealing with multiple challenges particularly the Afghan situation and tensions with India.
