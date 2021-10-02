PM Imran says Pakistan to make ‘independent decisions’ now

Breaks ground for 23 development projects worth Rs36 billion in MianwaliDecember 11, 2021Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend groundbreaking ceremony of a maternity hospital in Attock.Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan would never bow before anyone from now onwards, rather would make independent decisions that would be better for its own people.The premier's remarks came while addressing a big public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development projects in Mianwali, which included the establishment of City Park at Old Cattle Mandi Mianwali, Dualization of Sargodha-Mianwali Road (Phase-1) and the Miyawaki Forest at Namal Lake.“God willing, when we complete our five years, I can claim that Mianwali will witness the development which never happened in the history… I always promised that if I get a chance, I will provide (the people) their right through my performance,” the prime minister said while addressing the gathering.PM Imran told the gathering that he, during his election campaign, had promised to uplift the deprived areas of South Punjab, tribal areas, and others that faced neglect during the tenures of past governments.“We are ready to talk to everyone who has a different ideology or whom we call right or left. We are ready to resolve our issues with them peacefully, be they in Balochistan or erstwhile tribal areas of Waziristan. Only the ones whom we will never make any reconciliation with are those who looted and laundered the Pakistani people’s money,” the PM added.Earlier, he unveiled the plaques to mark the inauguration of three projects worth Rs5.4 billion, including the first phase of Mianwali-Sargodha Road which cost Rs3.6 billion and City Park and Miyawaki Forest near Namal Lake.He performed the groundbreaking of the project to upgrade the 38-kilometre Kalabagh-Shakardara road - to cost Rs2.70 billion - and the DHQ Hospital - to cost about Rs2 billion.The prime minister also launched multiple projects under the Rs6.6 billion PM Package-II and District Development Package which consisted of Rescue 1122 service, 72 road projects and the up-gradation of schools.Among the new projects inaugurated were also the rehabilitation and upgrading of Balkasar-Mianwali road, with an estimated cost of Rs13.5 billion, and the Wooded Land at Namal Lake and Kundia Forest Park, costing Rs120 million."No nation with discriminatory laws for rich and poor could ever make progress," the premier said, adding that his government would never give an NRO to or reconcile with the corrupt leaders until they were punished for their plunders.He further added that the federal government was prioritising the education ector with a particular focus on girls’ education.He further told the gathering that it wasn't Pakistan alone that was facing inflation, but the whole world was going through the repercussions of it, owing to Covid lockdowns.“You will have to understand, it is not only Pakistan’s issue. The US, which is the richest country, is also facing the worst inflation after 1982, due to lockdown,” he said. The premier said that Pakistan was still the cheapest country, and hoped that the prices will come down globally within three to four months.He added that the government had announced the Ehsaas Rashan Scheme to provide 30 per cent subsidy on flour, ghee and pulses to those with below Rs50,000 monthly income to lessesn the pressure of inflation on the poorMoreover, he also highlighted the government’s initiatives of interest-free loans for three million families, Rs2.7 million interest-free loan for house building, health card for the whole of Punjab by next March and Rs47 billion higher education scholarships for 6.2 million studentsSpeaking about the upgrading of the Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the prime minister said the project would be completed in 18 months.He also assured the people of the water-deficient Mohar area that the government was considering the options of a canal as well as solar tube wells to provide the farmer relief from electricity bills.