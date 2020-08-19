/ Register

  Wednesday, August 19, 2020

PM Imran says Karachi would have progressed if not for ethnic politics of '80s

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by iampakistan, Aug 19, 2020 at 12:22 AM.

  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:22 AM #1
    iampakistan

    [​IMG]
    "I intervene in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because we have the PTI's government there," the premier explained, adding that if
    the Centre intervened in Sindh, the provincial leadership "will make a fuss".

    ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday Karachi would have progressed if not for the ethnic politics of the 1980s.

    PM Imran's comments came during a wide-ranging interview with Kamran Khan on Dunya News.

    Earlier today, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, a leader of the ruling PTI's coalition partner the MQM-P, had said a committee to resolve Karachi’s problems was not a solution.

    It was reported late last week that the federal and Sindh governments had agreed on forming a committee comprising representatives of the city’s three main stakeholders — the ruling PTI, PPP, and the MQM-P — to address the metropolis' longstanding civic issues.

    In his comments today, the premier said looking at the port city in its current state was painful. "The MQM-P founder spread hatred among people [of Karachi] and divided them; he harmed and wreaked havoc in Karachi.

    "The situation in Karachi is dire," he added.

    He said he has approached the courts on the issue of local government system in Sindh.

    "I intervene in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because we have the PTI's government there," the premier explained, adding that if the Centre intervened in Sindh, the provincial leadership "will make a fuss".

    "We are going to do whatever we can for Karachi," he vowed.


    PM's 'struggle'

    Speaking about his political career, PM Imran said his "whole life had been spent in struggle". "I was nine years old when I started this struggle," he added.

    "Those who do not know how to struggle falter," the PM underlined.

    Referring to the time he was voted into office, he said Pakistan was close to defaulting, the public institutions were destroyed and the rupee weakened.

    "Depreciation of the rupee leads to inflation," he said, adding that the government was paying instalments for the loans the rulers of the past had obtained.

    He said that while he was attempting to make the country a welfare state, the elites gathered and are trying to overthrow the government.



    Power policy

    With regard to power, the premier said electricity in Pakistan was costlier but sold at a cheaper rate, noting that "we are producing the most expensive electricity in the world".

    If electricity prices had not been revised upwards, the country would have had to take loans, he noted.

    A power policy is set to be introduced in a couple of weeks, he added.


    COVID-19 response

    Speaking of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said many people talked about how he did not understand the crisis.

    "Our party and the Opposition leaders kept saying that everything should be shut down during the corona [virus pandemic]," he noted. "A strict lockdown was imposed in Sindh; that was their [provincial government's] right after the 18th Amendment."

    "We had to endure a month of criticism during corona," he said. "I told Bill Gates that we saved our lower class by imposing a smart lockdown," he added.

     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:28 AM #2
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    Well there is no check and balance on Provincial performance Sindh is not a country that it can't be evaluated for performance and quality
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:28 AM #3
    El Sidd

    Why not 6? Why 9?
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:29 AM #4
    EpiiC

    Another way he can save Pakistan is by fulfilling his promise of waging war against illiteracy.
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:30 AM #5
    EpiiC

    For some people at 6 its not allowed but at 9 it is.:p:
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:32 AM #6
    Dual Wielder

    Well karachi is in good hands now, by ensuring the new commitee is also headed by the same Sindh CM who rulled the province for over a decade; will ensure drastic development can now take root, the citizens worries will be a thing of the past.

    Karachi now:

    [​IMG]


    Karachi 2022:

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:34 AM #7
    El Sidd

  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:52 AM #8
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    Pakistani Citizens , of Karachi hopefully will see improved condition inshallah
    Imran Khan , is on the Job he will make it happen
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:53 AM #9
    AZ1

    Topi drama while sindhi party ruling karachi
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 12:56 AM #10
    Shehr Abbasi

    Şer-i-Kuraçay has suffered too much.

    Imran Bey should make it FATA!!!

    Make Kuraçay FATA!!!

    Allahu Akbar!!!
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 1:00 AM #11
    AZ1

    Sure please do tag me when this happen. Do you think ppp care about any development in karachi or larkana

    Project as follows
    Free wifi
    Sea water
    Green bus
    Clean karachi

    Looks like all working together to fill karachi with punjabi,sindhi,pathan,saraiki and make it over populated and throw muhajir out of karachi somewhere near somalia.

    In 120 sq yard plot used to have 1 family, now 120 sq yard 6 family living in building.
     
  Aug 19, 2020 at 1:07 AM #12
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    I don't see any region based on language
    I favor 32-48 administrative zone to be established across Pakistan , where every one can move in / out freely.


    a) Encouragement of development of each zone with balanced budget
    b) Development of schools , parks , hospitals in each zone even if it is small one
    c) Factor in Population size for Budget planning in each zone
    d) Audit finances of each zone independently
    e) Zones which have low population their funding is issued in case the zone has no inhabitants the funding is returned back to state of Pakistan.
    f) Each zone having Maximum 3-4 cities

    Recapture of Access Agricultural Land granted , to few families unless they pay necessary tax



    48 Zones
    > Have 1 Leader from Each Zone who is responsible for budget distribution in their own zone
    > Each zone is issued a budget (if no population money is returned back to state)


    administrativezones.png
     
    Last edited: Aug 19, 2020 at 1:31 AM
  Aug 19, 2020 at 1:17 AM #13
    mikkix

    Government aunty.
    Ye bhencho saray mil kar hamko pagal bana rahay hain madarcho k bachay. Pakistani bik gaya hai.....
     
