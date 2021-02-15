PM Imran rejects OGRA summary, maintains petrol price

and when he doesnt take a stand some people say he doesnt care what the ordinary people are going through and he isnt taking a stand against the petrol mafia.lmao ... last time this idiot took stand, there was petrol shortage.
and later in 15 days price became high upto 10 Rs if i remember correctly.
mark my word , in 10-15 days price of petrol will rise. because this guy is very predicted , where ever they take stand , prices goes high ... either its sugar , petrol , daily items or even petrol prices.