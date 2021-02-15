What's new

PM Imran rejects OGRA summary, maintains petrol price

ISLAMABAD – The government on Monday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products in the country for next 15 days.

 
lmao ... last time this idiot took stand, there was petrol shortage.
and later in 15 days price became high upto 10 Rs if i remember correctly.

mark my word , in 10-15 days price of petrol will rise. because this guy is very predicted , where ever they take stand , prices goes high ... either its sugar , petrol , daily items or even petrol prices.
 
and when he doesnt take a stand some people say he doesnt care what the ordinary people are going through and he isnt taking a stand against the petrol mafia.
 
The colonial regime is trying to play good cop and bad cop with old Pakistanis subjugated and oppressed by fanatical Naya Pakistanis.
 
