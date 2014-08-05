What's new

PM Imran refuses to accept Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,683
-1
3,232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PM Imran refuses to accept Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM
Sabir Shakir On Sep 4, 2020 Last updated Sep 4, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday declined to accept the resignation of his special assistant on information and broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Bajwa, who is also serving as the chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had announced to step down as the premier’s special assistant the other day.


He presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, who refused to accept it and asked him to continue discharging his duty as his aide. Sources quoted the prime minister as saying that he is satisfied with the clarification and evidence Bajwa presented regarding assets charges levelled against him and his family.

Speaking during ARY News programme Power Play on Sept 3, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced his resignation as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. However, he said, he will continue working as CPEC Authority chairman.


His resignation followed on the heels of a tweet in which he “strongly” rejected the allegations levelled against him and his family in a less-known news website’s report.

arynews.tv

PM Imran Khan refuses to accept Bajwa's resignation as SAPM

PM Imran Khan on Friday declined to accept the resignation of his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
arynews.tv arynews.tv

------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
zeroboy PM Imran Khan refuses to accept Asim Saleem Bajwa’s resignation Political Videos 3
zeroboy Maryam Nawaz calls Imran Khan puppet PM, refuses to accept him as PM Pakistani Siasat 48
Imran Khan imran khan refused Modi's calls for SAARC videoconference on COVID-19 COVID-19 Coronavirus 49
fisher1 Pakistani leader Imran Khan admitted he refuses to criticize China's treatment of its Uighur minorit Strategic & Foreign Affairs 141
Devil Soul Former SBP governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar refuses to join Imran's cabinet Pakistani Siasat 7
V PM Modi refuses to shakehand with Imran Central & South Asia 49
S FORMER INDIAN CAPTAIN GANGULY REFUSES TO REMOVE IMRAN KHAN’S PORTRAIT FROM CLUB What a brave man! Sports 9
BRAVO_ Cop Refuses to Apologise to Imran Khan’s Wife’s Ex Husband, Sacked Social & Current Events 25
Horseman Civil disobedience: Imran Khan refuses to pay his bills Pakistani Siasat 8
cb4 Imran Khan has refused to guarantee law and order in the federal capital Pakistani Siasat 25

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top