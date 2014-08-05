PM Imran refuses to accept Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM
Sabir Shakir On Sep 4, 2020 Last updated Sep 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday declined to accept the resignation of his special assistant on information and broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
Bajwa, who is also serving as the chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, had announced to step down as the premier’s special assistant the other day.
He presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan today, who refused to accept it and asked him to continue discharging his duty as his aide. Sources quoted the prime minister as saying that he is satisfied with the clarification and evidence Bajwa presented regarding assets charges levelled against him and his family.
Speaking during ARY News programme Power Play on Sept 3, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced his resignation as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. However, he said, he will continue working as CPEC Authority chairman.
His resignation followed on the heels of a tweet in which he “strongly” rejected the allegations levelled against him and his family in a less-known news website’s report.
